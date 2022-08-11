RRU to provide research and development support to IAF

Emphasizing the need to overhaul the training and education of armed forces personnel to meet the challenges of future warfighting, Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari said that the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) will provide research and development (R&D) support to the Indian Air Force.

Chaudhari was speaking on the occasion of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the RRU at the university campus in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, the IAF personnel will pursue academics at the RRU campus on several contemporary subjects related to the domain of IAF.

Sources in the RRU said that MoU will facilitate training of the IAF personnel in pinpointed aspects of fighting in the air and safeguarding borders.

“The IAF has an extremely important role in safeguarding our national interests and this MoU is a version of two essential elements- RRU and IAF- which are critical for tomorrow’s warfighting. While conventional ways of conflict are constantly evolving, new non-lethal means of warfare have also been used in a large manner,” Chaudhari said.