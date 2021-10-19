Rashtriya Ekta Divas PM cancels visit to Kevadia, Shah likely to attend instead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was to arrive in Kevadia for a two-day visit on October 30, has cancelled his visit and is likely to take off for Rome for the upcoming G20 Summit on October 30-31, top BJP leaders said Monday.

Instead of Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the Rashtriya Ekta Divas event on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A top party leader said, “The Rashtriya Ekta Divas event will definitely see the attendance of a union Minister if not Modiji, who has to travel for G20 summit. We are expecting Amitbhai (Shah) at Kevadia. PM Modi will visit Kevadia later.” The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) had decided to close SoU and other tourist attractions for four days from October 28 to November 1, a day earlier, in view of Modi’s visit for the Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations.

The SOUADTGA Monday cancelled its notification and issued a fresh notice stating that the tourist attractions will remain open.

“We are happy to announce that on popular demand ‘Statue of Unity’ and other tourist attractions at Kevadia will remain open from October 28, 2021 to October 31, 2021. Earlier notification regarding the closure of these tourists attractions stands cancelled. However keeping in mind the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas -2021, adequate security arrangements shall be in place,” the fresh notification read.

Meanwhile, the Narmada Aarti on the Gora bank of River Narmada, across the SoU, which was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi has been postponed, sources said. However, the SoU management is contemplating a dry run of the aartis to also check for any impediments due to the high-velocity winds in the 45 minute long sessions, where seven priests will move the multi-tiered lamps in circular motions.

Assistant Commissioner of SOUADTGA, Nilesh Dubey, said, “We have been rehearsing at the banks for about two weeks and we have not encountered many problems due to the winds. But we are contemplating the addition of a cloth or glass partition around the aarti spot as Kevadia does have high-velocity wind. We are prepared to start the aarti from October 30 itself and we are awaiting further instructions about the same.”