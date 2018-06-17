‘Rapist’ Vadodara doctor on run held, claims he too is victim of sexual assault, blackmailing

Vadodara based doctor who raped a woman, plays victim card. (Representational image) Vadodara based doctor who raped a woman, plays victim card. (Representational image)

Angad-based homeopathy doctor, who had gone absconding after being accused of raping and blackmailing a woman patient, was arrested by Nandesari police in Vadodara on Saturday. Following his arrest, Pratik Joshi has filed a complaint alleging that he was being blackmailed by the deputy sarpanch of Angad and five others.

Joshi was arrested from Velanwada village in Mahisagar district. Police had received a tip-off late Friday night that Joshi was travelling from Mahisagar to visit his father. During interrogation, Joshi reportedly told the police that the allegations of rape made by the woman against him were false and part of extortion and abduction “orchestrated by the Deputy Sarpanch of Angad”, where he runs his clinic.

In his complaint, Joshi has alleged that the deputy sarpanch and his five accomplices had been demanding Rs 50 lakh from him and had abducted him in February. According to the police, Joshi has claimed that he was abducted and kept confined to a farmhouse at an undisclosed location and subjected to unnatural sexual acts. Joshi has also alleged that the accused filmed the act to blackmail him.

Joshi has been accused of raping his woman patients after sedating them, and then blackmailing them with secretly-filmed videos of the act.

