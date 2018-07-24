Rape case: Police issue summons to former BJP vice-president Jayanti Bhanushali

Soon after the woman submitted a written application to the Surat commissionerate, BJP leadership had asked Bhanushali to resign from his party post. Soon after the woman submitted a written application to the Surat commissionerate, BJP leadership had asked Bhanushali to resign from his party post.

Surat police on Monday issued summons to former state BJP vice-president Jayanti Bhanushali in an alleged rape case and directed him to appear at Sarthana police station for investigation and medical examination. The summons has been issued under CrPC Section 160 by Deputy Commissioner of Police Leena Patil.

An FIR was filed against Bhanushali after a 21-year-old woman accused him of raping her on multiple occasions on the promise of admission to a reputed college and blackmailing her with videos of the alleged incident. The woman recorded her statement in front of a judge under CrPc Section 164. The police have also taken statements of the parents of the woman.

Surat police on Monday, visited an agricultural field on the state highway between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, and a hotel near Ahmedabad airport, where the woman, has alleged, she was raped. According to police sources, the officials are also trying to recover CCTV footage of the hotel and record statements of the hotel employees.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP Leena Patil said, “We have issued summons to the accused and informed him to contact Sarthana police station. We will get his statements registered in the case and will see what he says. We have visited the locations in Ahmedabad with the rape victim where she claimed that she was raped. The case is in the middle of investigations, so we cannot disclose anything more.”



