Rape accused doctor on the run, compounder held for filming act

Vadodara police is on the look out for a doctor from Angadh village, who along with his accomplice has been accused of rape and blackmail by a patient. The accused, identified as Dr Pratik Joshi, has been booked under charges of rape. Meanwhile, police nabbed Joshi’s compounder, Dilip Gohil, who has been booked for filming videos of the doctor with his women patients. According to the police, some of these videos were circulated on social media on Saturday.

Following this, a 30-year-old woman approached the Nandesari police on Sunday and filed a case against the two for allegedly raping her over eight times in a year and blackmailing her with the videos.

According to her complaint, the woman had visited Joshi for a check-up a year ago. He allegedly sedated her, raped her and filmed the act. However, she wasn’t aware of the incident until she visited the doctor again three days later, when Joshi showed her the video and blackmailed her with the threat of making the video public. He then raped her on eight occasions over the last one year, the police said.

“We raided Joshi’s clinic and his house on Monday, but we couldn’t get any leads. We have come to know that he has not been visiting his clinic for the last three months and his entire family left home a week ago,” said JK Patel, police inspector, Nandesari.

Joshi has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 292 (sale of obscene material).

