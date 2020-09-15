Rape accused attacks cop at Ahmedabad hospital, flees

Around 1:20 pm on Sunday, the accused was taken to the hospital in Asarwa area by unarmed police constable Hemrajsinh. (Representational)

A rape accused overpowered a policeman at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Sunday, when he was taken for medical check-up, and manage to flee the scene.

According to police, Sanjay alias Sunny Vyas (46), a resident of Ramol in Ahmedabad, was arrested four days ago by Nikol police after he had allegedly raped a differently-abled woman and forced her to beg on the streets.

“The accused had complained of medical issues after which he was taken to the civil hospital for check-up as per orders. Upon reaching the hospital’s trauma ward, the accused asked me if he could use the toilet. I accompanied him to the washroom when he caught hold of my head and smashed it on the water tub. I fell unconscious after the attack and the accused fled,” stated Hemraj in his complaint.

Police have booked Vyas under IPC sections 224 for resistance by a person to lawful apprehension and 332 for causing hurt to a public servant. Four days ago, he was booked under IPC section 376 for rape. After he had allegedly raped a woman multiple times, he had also forced her to beg on streets in order to procure money for him.

“We are looking for the accused who remains absconding as of now. CCTV cameras are also being checked,” said an officer at Nikol police station.

