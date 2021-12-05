Former Ranji cricketer arrested for running gambling den in Palanpur

A former Ranji-level cricketer was arrested for allegedly running a gambling den at a sports club located barely a few hundred metres from the police headquarters in Banaskantha’s Palanpur.

Dilipsinh Hadiyol, a resident of Palanpur and former cricketer who was part of the Gujarat team in the Ranji Cricket tournaments, was arrested along with 39 others from King George Fifth Club. Hadiyol is one of the trustees of the sports club.

According to police, the raid was conducted by the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) under the Director General of Police (DGP) on December 2.

The SMC, formed to assist the chief of police for cracking down on prohibition and gambling rackets, has jurisdiction all over Gujarat. The SMC does not take the local police station in confidence for its operations and disciplinary action is initiated after a raid as per procedure against the PS in-charge officers.

“On receiving an input that Dilipsinh Hadiyol has been organising gambling sessions at the King George Fifth Club located on the police headquarters road in Palanpur, two teams were formed to conduct raids at the club. A total of 40 persons were arrested and Rs 1.7 lakh cash, several phones and vehicles have been seized,” read a statement from the DGP’s office.

“The accused Hadiyol used to organise gambling sessions among his acquaintances and people from other areas. Six other persons are also wanted and all have been booked under sections of the Public Gambling Act, Disaster Management Act and IPC section 269 for negligent conduct likely to spread infection of a disease, in an FIR at Palanpur East police station,” the statement added.

Hadiyol shared a video on social media a few days ago, offering his sports club ground to aspirants of police sub-inspector and Lok Rakshak Dal jawan entrance exams.