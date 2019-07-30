Toggle Menu
Gujarat: Rani Ki Vav to remain open for public till 9 pm

The change in timings will be effective for a period of three years, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said.

A view of Rani ki Vav on World Heritage Week at Patan, Gujarat. (Source: PTI/File)

The Culture Ministry has decided to keep 10 heritage sites, including Rani Ki Vav in Patan, Gujarat, open for public from sunrise to 9 pm, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Monday. At present, gates of most monuments are closed for visitors by 6 pm.

Apart from Rani ki Vav, the extended timings will apply to the Humayun’s Tomb and Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi, Rajarani Temple in Bhubaneswar, Dulhadev Temple in Khajuraho, Sheikh Chilli Tomb in Kurukshetra, Group of Monuments at Pattadakal in Karnataka, Gol Gumbaj in Karnataka, Group of Temples in Maharashtra (Markanda) and Man Mahal in Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi).

The change in timings will be effective for a period of three years, the minister said. “Some places in this list are temples that are popular among both tourists and locals. People also visit temples at night. Hence, a decision was taken to extend their visiting time beyond 6 pm,” he added.

