Range Rover rips out traffic pole in Vadodara; police hunt for driver

The impact of the crash was so strong that one of the vehicle’s tyres was dislodged from the base and the airbags deployed.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraFeb 7, 2026 02:04 PM IST
range rover accidentThe impact of the crash was so strong that one of the car's tyres was dislodged from the base and the airbags deployed.
The Vadodara city police are on the lookout for the driver of a Range Rover that jumped a divider and crashed into a traffic signal pole in the Raopura area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the yet-to-be-identified motorist, after the impact left the signal pole uprooted.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped after the crash, as per officials of the Raopura police station, where an FIR was lodged on Saturday morning.

In CCTV footage of the incident that occurred around 2.30 am, the luxury SUV is seen attempting to overtake another car at top speed and then loses control as it jumps the divider, veering towards the shops located on its left.

The impact of the crash was so strong that one of the car’s tyres was dislodged from the base and the airbags deployed. Officials of Raopura police station also said that the driver has been booked for causing damage to the traffic signal. Police said that the vehicle, which suffered extensive damage, had been sold off by its original owner about a year ago, and the search for the driver is on.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

