Range Rover rips out traffic pole in Vadodara; police hunt for driver

The impact of the crash was so strong that one of the car’s tyres was dislodged from the base and the airbags deployed. (Express Photo)

The Vadodara city police are on the lookout for the driver of a Range Rover that jumped a divider and crashed into a traffic signal pole in the Raopura area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the yet-to-be-identified motorist, after the impact left the signal pole uprooted.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped after the crash, as per officials of the Raopura police station, where an FIR was lodged on Saturday morning.

In CCTV footage of the incident that occurred around 2.30 am, the luxury SUV is seen attempting to overtake another car at top speed and then loses control as it jumps the divider, veering towards the shops located on its left.