Ramesh Shukla, photographer who chronicled UAE’s birth, dies

Born in the Khadia neighbourhood of Ahmedabad’s walled city, Ramesh Shukla arrived in Sharjah on a boat from Mumbai, when he was in his twenties in the early 1960s, armed with a Rolleicord camera that his father had given him, and never looked back.
Shukla, 87, who passed away at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday following heart related ailments, was known as the Royal Photographer of the United Arab Emirates and is known for documenting the formation of the UAE following the exit of the British in 1971, chronicling the union of six gulf kingdoms that eventually formed the country.
Shukla’s picture of the six rulers of the Emirates of Sharjah, Dubai, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Umm al-Qaiwain hoisting the new flag of the UAE became iconic for the new-born nation. Shukla would always credit his destiny and his presence in the UAE as being in the “right place at the right time”.
Crown prince of Dubai, and UAE defence minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Makhtoum mourned Shukla’s passing in a tribute on X, posting a video on the museum of his photographs, saying, ‘’Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ramesh Shukla, who captured the early journey of the UAE and preserved defining moments in our nation’s history and visual memory. He devoted 6 decades to the Emirates and its people with deep loyalty and love”
Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ramesh Shukla, who captured the early journey of the UAE and preserved defining moments in our nation’s history and visual memory. He devoted 6 decades to the Emirates and its people with deep loyalty and love. pic.twitter.com/MmTy2fp5uU
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 16, 2026
Shukla’s son Neel told The Indian Express on Monday that his father was working just two days before being admitted into the hospital, telling him: ‘I’ll never retire, except when I die’. Neel, who recounted the early days when his father came to Dubai and took a picture of Sheikh Zayed of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Rashid of Dubai during a camel race, said, “When he showed it to them, they were so happy, they simply fell in love with him because of his personality, he was so open…and he loved people.”
According to Neel, His mother Tarulata was Shukla’s constant colleague and partner, developing all the negatives of his photos that dominated the black and white era of photography. “Till date my mother preserves those negatives”, says Neel, who is also an artist based in Dubai.
Shukla was just 14 years old when he developed a fascination for photography and his father gifted him a Rolliecord for his birthday.
In 1965, a group of friends who admired his photography invited him to Dubai, where he stayed for two months and the photos he took are part of his collection. After several more visits, he returned to stay permanently in Dubai and set up a studio near Nasser Square, according to the coffee-table book of Shukla’s photographs: The UAE Formative Years 1965-75.
The UAE’s first national museum- The Etihad Museum, showcases a permanent exhibition of Shukla’s best historic photographic collection.
Shukla’s photographs were part of the 50-year celebration of the UAE in 2021 and have featured on the postage stamps and currency notes of the nation.
The family has founded the Four Seasons Ramesh Gallery in Dubai that features his photographs, paintings, and several other accessories.
He last visited Ahmedabad around 10 years ago, says Neel, recalling how his spirit never died till the end. “Till five days ago, he was happy and working…he had a cardiac arrest and we couldn’t revive him”, says Neel.
Shukla is survived by his wife Tarulata and son Neel.
