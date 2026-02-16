Ramesh Shukla, photographer who chronicled UAE’s birth, dies

Pic taken by Shukla of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid at the camel race in the 1960s (left); Ramesh Shukla with Amitabh Bachchan at Dubai (right). (Source: UAE: The formative years 1965-1975; Express Photo)

Born in the Khadia neighbourhood of Ahmedabad’s walled city, Ramesh Shukla arrived in Sharjah on a boat from Mumbai, when he was in his twenties in the early 1960s, armed with a Rolleicord camera that his father had given him, and never looked back.

Shukla, 87, who passed away at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday following heart related ailments, was known as the Royal Photographer of the United Arab Emirates and is known for documenting the formation of the UAE following the exit of the British in 1971, chronicling the union of six gulf kingdoms that eventually formed the country.

Shukla’s picture of the six rulers of the Emirates of Sharjah, Dubai, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Umm al-Qaiwain hoisting the new flag of the UAE became iconic for the new-born nation. Shukla would always credit his destiny and his presence in the UAE as being in the “right place at the right time”.