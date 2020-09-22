Gujarat confidential: Maiden Speech

Of late, it is not often that MPs from Gujarat speak in Gujarati while taking part in Parliamentary proceedings. But Dhaduk chose to speak in his mother tongue and raised the issue of flooding every monsoon in his constituency.

BJP MP from Porbandar, Ramesh Dhaduk got his maiden chance to speak on the floor of Lok Sabha on Sunday. Speaker Om Birla underlined that Dhaduk was taking the floor for the first time after getting elected around 16 months ago and that he would speak in Gujarati. Of late, it is not often that MPs from Gujarat speak in Gujarati while taking part in Parliamentary proceedings. But Dhaduk chose to speak in his mother tongue and raised the issue of flooding every monsoon in his constituency.

Shah Exits GIFT City

Dipesh Shah, one of the oldest serving members at GIFT City and the head of IFSC (International Financial Services Centre), has quit and joined the National Stock Exchange in the same campus at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Shah who spent 12 years at the GIFT City joined as Head of International Business and Strategy at NSE IFSC- International Exchange at GIFT City. The position left vacant after Shah’s exit in August is yet to be filled.

