‘Ramayan: Eternal | UniversaL’ juxtaposes early prints from the Raja Ravi Varma Press with modern works

Written by- Nishant Bal

AN EXHIBITION bringing together historical oleographs and contemporary artworks inspired by the Ramayana opened at the DRS Arts Company gallery in Ahmedabad on Thursday, presenting a range of artistic responses shaped by material, process and evolving practices. It also coincided with the second anniversary of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Titled ‘Ramayan: Eternal | Universal’, the exhibition juxtaposes early prints from the Raja Ravi Varma Press with modern, contemporary works. It examines how visual interpretations of the epic have shifted across time, by showcasing works by modern masters such as M F Husain and Jamini Roy, alongside contemporary practitioners. The show will travel from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya to the Evoke Rambagh from April 1 to September 30.