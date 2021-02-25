Raman Patel held for ‘threatening ex-staffer, not paying him salary’

Police said that the complainant, Sandeep Prajapati (38), a resident of Thaltej in Ahmedabad, alleged that the accused did not pay him his salary since 2017. (Representational)

Raman Patel of Popular Builders, who was once a key witness in CBI investigation into alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, was arrested on Wednesday in a case of threatening a former employee and not paying him salary to the tune of Rs 12.3 lakh.

Police said, Patel who is in judicial custody, was formally arrested by Vastrapur police station in an FIR lodged against him at the PS on February 11 2021 — the sixth FIR filed against him since August 2020.

Police said that the complainant, Sandeep Prajapati (38), a resident of Thaltej in Ahmedabad, alleged that the accused did not pay him his salary since 2017, which was outstanding to the tune of Rs 12.3 lakh.

Prajapati was allegedly hired by Popular Builders to run the SBR Social Food Court, a then-popular night joint in Ahmedabad located on Sindhu Bhawan Road in Ahmedabad. From August 16, 2020, to February 10 this year, a total of five FIRs have been filed against Raman Patel and in total seven FIRs were filed against him and his associates by the Ahmedabad police. While four FIRs against Raman pertains to land grabbing and cheating, one FIR is for alle-ged assault and attempt to murder on his daughter-in-law Fizu Patel (wife of Monang Patel), which was first lodged at Vastrapur PS on August 16, 2020.

On December 8, 2004, the names of Raman and his brother Dashrath Patel had first surfaced when two unidentified men had opened fire on the office of Popular Builders in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad. No one was hurt in the incident.

Later, in the CBI investigation into the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, the brothers turned witnesses and the CBI stated in its report that the firing incident was allegedly a part of a larger conspiracy where Sheikh was allegedly told, at the behest of Gujarat Police IPS officers and the then Home Minister Amit Shah, to target the Popular Builders’ office to make a case against Sheikh and ultimately eliminate him. In 2010, Raman and Dashrath Patel were named in a Rs 100-crore land grabbing case by the Surat police.