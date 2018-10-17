Ramachandra Guha to join AU faculty as chair professor

“I am delighted to be joining the faculty of Ahmedabad University, said Ramachandra Guha. “I am delighted to be joining the faculty of Ahmedabad University, said Ramachandra Guha.

Historian and biographer Ramachandra Guha is set to join the faculty of Ahmedabad University as the Shrenik Lalbhai Chair Professor of Humanities and Director of the Gandhi Winter School at the University’s School of Arts and Sciences. At Ahmedabad University, Guha, who has teaching experience from Yale and Stanford, will help in framing the curriculum ‘that lies at the intersection of history and other streams in the Humanities’, as well as explore how history can enrich disciplines like technology, business and even specialisations such as life-sciences, heritage management and environment and energy.

“I am delighted to be joining the faculty of Ahmedabad University. Ahmedabad has a great tradition of public-spirited philanthropy in the sphere of higher education; and Ahmedabad University is a notable extension of that tradition,” Guha said in a statement.

“I have loved Ahmedabad ever since my first visit there forty years ago. To return now to teach and work in the city where Mahatma Gandhi made his home and nurtured the freedom movement, excites me beyond measure,” he added.

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University said, “With the interest in liberal education increasing, Guha will bring his interpretation of history including environmental, contemporary and cricket history to develop interesting and powerful programmes.”

