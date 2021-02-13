Ram temple construction started because of peaceful resolution offered by PM, top court: Gujarat CM Rupani

He was speaking at an event in Ahmedabad where the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) donated over Rs 2 crore for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. (Express File)

CHIEF Minister Vijay Rupani Saturday said the work for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya commenced due to a peaceful resolution offered by the Prime Minister and the Supreme Court.

He was speaking at an event in Ahmedabad where the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) donated over Rs 2 crore for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

“Today is an important day for Hindu Samaj and Gujarat because Bhagwan Ram’s temple. The construction is now underway with a peaceful resolution brought forth by the Supreme Court… This temple will be a Rashtramandir, signifying our country’s unity in diversity… and will inspire unity in Hindu Samaj with no caste, dharma…,” Rupani said.

The CM said Gujarat has participated in the many struggles for Ram Mandir construction since the first day. “…Yatra began from Somnath (in 1990), from Shila Pujan to Ram Rath, all began from Somnath, from the soil of Gujarat and it gives us joy that Gujarat’s son, Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, with peaceful resolution has now opened the doors of (Ram Mandir). We all wish the temple is constructed rapidly,” he added.

Govinda Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was also present on the occasion at the BAPS site, and emphasised that the work won’t stop upon completion of construction of the temple, but will continue for years to come.

“It was a struggle to claim (the land for Ram Mandir) and that was successful and now the construction work is starting…On August 5, it was not merely a bhoomi poojan (at Ayodhya temple site) but was the start of building the Rashtramandir…Our Prime Minister has started using the word ‘Aatmanirbhar’ a lot these days and if we must learn about self-reliance, it is from Ram…he prepared his own army of karyakartas…,” Giri said.