Ram Dhun programmes in 7,100 villages to mark Narendra Modi’s birthday

To celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, the Gujarat BJP will hold Ram Dhun programmes in 7,100 villages of the state.

The information was shared with party workers by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil during his Samvaad Shibir with them in Ahmedabad at Tagore Hall Tuesday, as per a party release.

Paatil also asked the party workers to complete the task of forming Page Committees while adding that if it is completed, it can ensure victory on all the assembly seats in the state.

Paatil also told the party workers that October 9 will mark the completion of 20 years of Narendra Modi in office as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India.