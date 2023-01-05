scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Rally of vintage cars to Gujarat’s Statue of Unity flagged off

The prestigious heritage car show ‘21 Gun Salute Concours d’ Elegance’ will be held in the Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara from January 6 to 8.

Madan Mohan, Renowned vintage car collector with a 1963 MG Midge showcased in Ahmedabad during curtain raiser event for "21 Gun Salute Concoursd'Elegance 2023" one of Asia's biggest vintage car show (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Seventy-five vintage cars Thursday headed to the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in the Narmada district of Gujarat, ahead of the prestigious heritage car show ‘21 Gun Salute Concours d’ Elegance’ that will be held in the Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara from January 6 to 8.

The rally to Statue of Unity, flagged off by Vadodara City Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh, includes 75 vintage cars including a 1917 Ford model, a Packard 1107 Coupe Roadster belonging to industrialist Gautam Singhania, a Sunbeam Rapier belonging to DM Jadeja from Jamnagar along with a 1938 model of Rolls Royce, a 1948 Humber and a 1936 Dodge d2. Vintage cars belonging to Harsh Pati Singhania, Harshvardhan Ruia, Diljit Titus, N K Patel, and Jatin Patel also joined the rally.

The coveted 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe, a car specially made for HH Maharani of Baroda, will be on display in Lukshmi Vilas Palace as part of the show.

Over 200 international and national vintage engines, 120 bikes and Maharaja cars, along with cars from the USA, Switzerland, Belgium and France will join the competition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
More from Ahmedabad

The event is organised by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism, and Gujarat Tourism to boost the ‘Incredible India!’ campaign. The Gaekwad royal family of Vadodara, including Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad, is the chief patron and co-host of the event.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 16:24 IST
Next Story

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review: Excellent camera yes, but get ready to pay more

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close