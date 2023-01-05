Rally of vintage cars to Gujarat’s Statue of Unity flagged off

Seventy-five vintage cars Thursday headed to the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in the Narmada district of Gujarat, ahead of the prestigious heritage car show ‘21 Gun Salute Concours d’ Elegance’ that will be held in the Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara from January 6 to 8.

The rally to Statue of Unity, flagged off by Vadodara City Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh, includes 75 vintage cars including a 1917 Ford model, a Packard 1107 Coupe Roadster belonging to industrialist Gautam Singhania, a Sunbeam Rapier belonging to DM Jadeja from Jamnagar along with a 1938 model of Rolls Royce, a 1948 Humber and a 1936 Dodge d2. Vintage cars belonging to Harsh Pati Singhania, Harshvardhan Ruia, Diljit Titus, N K Patel, and Jatin Patel also joined the rally.

The coveted 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe, a car specially made for HH Maharani of Baroda, will be on display in Lukshmi Vilas Palace as part of the show.

Over 200 international and national vintage engines, 120 bikes and Maharaja cars, along with cars from the USA, Switzerland, Belgium and France will join the competition.

The event is organised by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism, and Gujarat Tourism to boost the ‘Incredible India!’ campaign. The Gaekwad royal family of Vadodara, including Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad, is the chief patron and co-host of the event.