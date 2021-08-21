Raksha Bandhan: Vaccine drive suspended by Gujarat govt

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel announced on Friday that Covid-19 vaccination drive shall remain suspended on Sunday, August 22, on the occasion of Raksha bandhan.

The minister, who also holds the health portfolio, stated in his announcement, “Several crores of sisters of the health department who have been associated in the vaccination programme. so that they can celebrate this occasion of Raksha bandhan with their brothers and their families, vaccination work will not be done on Sunday.”

The state has administered nearly 4.23 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Over one crore population in the state stand fully immunised against the viral infection.

On Friday, the state saw poor vaccine coverage, administering 2.75 lakh doses, the lowest since July 26. The week between August 7 and 13 had recorded the highest coverage till date, with over 35.50 lakh doses administered in seven days.