Rakesh Sharma: Space colonisation inevitable

With depleting resources on Earth, it will become imperative to look at colonising space and other planets, said India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma during a virtual live interaction at Science City Gujarat Thursday.

“It is essential work (to look at colonising space) because the speed at which we are finishing resources on earth, I don’t think we can stay here for long… the way we are developing is unsustainable. I don’t think in 100-150 years we will be able to inhabit Earth. So we need to explore other places to develop colonies,” the former Indian Air Force pilot said while speaking about “Space Colonisation”.

“But making colonies won’t be easy because life in space is artificial and not conducive to the human body as it is on Earth… So we will have to utilise the minerals we find (in extraterrestrial areas) and research on its utilisation, find ways of producing and utilising energy, find water… there are many challenges and to find the solutions, we will need various kinds of experts,” he said addressing school and college students.

Further, Sharma also urged the students “not to replicate the conflicts countries are embroiled in on Earth, to the (space) colonies”.

Sharma had flown aboard the Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11 in 1984. He expressed confidence that “new career opportunities” will open up with the missions planned by the ISRO as well as with those from the prospect of space colonisation.

Sharma said two unmanned launches — one by the end of this year and another in 2023 — are scheduled for the human space flight mission Gaganyaan, following which the actual mission will take off.

He was speaking at a science outreach programme organised by ISRO Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) and Gujarat Science City.