Rajya Sabha polls: 4 BJP candidates elected unopposed

The results mean that, for the first time in history, the Congress will have no representation in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

FOUR CANDIDATES of the BJP – Raju Shukla, Mukesh Rathva, Mansinh Parmar and Jitendra Kanzariya – were on Thursday declared elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Returning Officer for the elections and Secretary of Gujarat Assembly Chetan Pandya made the announcement in a press release. Thursday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and only candidates of the BJP remained in the fray against four seats.

The main opposition, Congress, did not field any candidate for the election.

The elections were necessitated as the terms of four sitting Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat – Rambhai Mokariya, Narhari Amin, and Ramilaben Bara (all from BJP), and Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) – are ending on June 21.