Rajya Sabha polls: 4 BJP candidates elected unopposed

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FOUR CANDIDATES of the BJP – Raju Shukla, Mukesh Rathva, Mansinh Parmar and Jitendra Kanzariya – were on Thursday declared elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.
Returning Officer for the elections and Secretary of Gujarat Assembly Chetan Pandya made the announcement in a press release. Thursday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and only candidates of the BJP remained in the fray against four seats.
The main opposition, Congress, did not field any candidate for the election.
The elections were necessitated as the terms of four sitting Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat – Rambhai Mokariya, Narhari Amin, and Ramilaben Bara (all from BJP), and Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) – are ending on June 21.
The results mean that, for the first time in history, the Congress will have no representation in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.
Raju Shukla (62) is a senior party leader from Kadi in Mehsana district. He is also the in-charge of the party’s district unit in Surendranagar of the Saurashtra region. Shukla is a former president of Kadi Nagarpalika, and has also served as a member of the Gujarat Public Service Commission.
Mukesh Rathva (39) is the general secretary of the BJP’s district unit in Chhota Udepur of Central Gujarat.
Mansinh Parmar (45) is the state president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha. He is from Gir Somnath district. Parmar was also the party candidate from the Somnath constituency in the 2022 state assembly elections.
Jitendra Kanzariya (39) is from Jam Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Saurashtra. He is the son of former MLA Meghjibhai Kanzariya. Kanzariya belongs to the Sathwara community, which falls under the OBC category in Gujarat.
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