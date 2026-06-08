Rajya Sabha polls: Only 4 BJP candidates in fray, party eyes clean sweep

The election results are likely to be announced on June 11 after scrutiny of the nomination forms and withdrawal of the forms, if any. (File Photo)

Four candidates of the BJP filed their nominations on Monday for the election to four Rajya Sabha (RS) seats in the state. June 8 was the final date for filing nomination papers and with only four nominations, the ruling party is likely to sweep the elections uncontested.

The election results are likely to be announced on June 11 after scrutiny of the nomination forms and withdrawal of the forms, if any.

The four BJP candidates – Raju Shukla, Mukesh Rathva, Mansinh Parmar and Jitendra Kanzariya – filed their nomination papers in the presence of senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, state party president Jagdish Vishwakarma and state organising secretary Ratnakar.