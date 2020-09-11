Rajula: Six women in ‘pant-shirt’ detained for ‘indecent behaviour’

Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirplit Rai said that it was more of a preventive arrest to avoid any crime from happening. (File)

Amreli district police detained six women aged between 18 and 24 years in Rajula town on Wednesday stating that the women dressed in “shirt pants” were “flirting” with men and booked them for “indecent” and “shameless behaviour”.

The FIR was lodged by police constable Suresh Mer and signed by H H Segalia, a woman police sub-inspector at Rajula police station. The women were booked under Gujarat Police Act section 110 for indecent exposure, behaviour or language in public and 117 for contravening the prohibition on indecent behaviour in public. The women, according to the police, were from Ahmedabad and had a common address.

The women will be arrested after their mandatory Covid-19 test, police said.

The FIR, a copy of which is with this paper, said, “Today we received an information that six women, aged between 18 and 24 years, wearing pant and shirt, were indulging in indulging in shameless behaviour on a road near Radhika Hotel at Hindorna intersection in Rajula. A police team, including women police staff, reached the spot and found that the girls were speaking in obscene language and making gestures. When we asked them about their identity, they revealed their names and said that they were from Ahmedabad. The girls were not able to give any satisfactory reason for their arrival in Rajula,” read the complaint by Mer, unarmed constable.

A press note issued by Amreli district police said that the group of women “was flirting to attract people” and “they were held before they could make money”. The press note further issues an advisory to the public calling the incident as a “lal batti” (warning).

“This incident is like a lal batti for the public and Amreli police urges people to be careful of such unknown women. If any person has faced similar incident, they are requested to approach the Rajula police,” read the advisory.

The police have also disclosed the identity and addresses of the six accused women which they believe are part of a gang.

Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirplit Rai said that it was more of a preventive arrest to avoid any crime from happening.

“The women were trying to extort money and we nabbed them before they could commit any crime. The women were new in Amreli. Their earlier base of operations has been in Sabarkantha and surrounding areas. Their modus operandi is to stand on the road side and in guise of immoral trafficking, they sit in the car of a person following which the other women start blackmailing the person for money. We are finding out if any offences have been registered against them in Amreli.”

Rai also shared an FIR filed at Prantij police station in Sabarkantha on August 23 this year where nine women were booked under IPC 384 for extortion and 114 for criminal conspiracy. Among the nine accused in this FIR, six of them have the same name and addresses as that of Rajula PS FIR accused.

When The Indian Express went to the address of the accused women in Vatva, as mentioned in the FIR, neighbours said the house had been locked for the past few months. The same address has been mentioned in the FIR at Prantij police station in Sabarkantha.

“The girls used to live with their father but they have another address also in Odhav area. They have not been here for the past few months,” said Raghubhai Jasubhai, a resident of the society in Vatva.

