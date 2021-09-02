No major terror attack after Modi took over due to fear of our govt: Rajnath Singh

Claiming that the “fear of the (Indian) government” has reached terror camps across the border following the surgical strike after the Uri terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the country has not seen any major terror attack since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office.

Singh, who was in Kevadia on Thursday to attend the executive committee meeting of the Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) Gujarat unit, said Modi has also taken on the challenge of corruption left behind by the Congress party.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers at Tent City near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, the defence minister said, “This government will never allow any terrorist intentions to be successful. Since Narendra Modi has come as the Prime Minister, forget Jammu and Kashmir, India’s hinterland has not witnessed any major terror act.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia, Thursday, Sep 2, 2021. (PTI Photo) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia, Thursday, Sep 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Without naming Pakistan, Singh recalled the September 2016 surgical strikes after the terror attack in Uri, and referred to it as the “dehshat” (fear) instilled in terror camps acting against India.

“It is not a trivial matter (that there have been no terror attacks). That is because the dahshat (fear) of our government is affecting the confidence (kaleja) of the terrorists… The terrorists know that they won’t be able to escape even from where they are currently living in asylum. This is our major achievement. After the Uri attack, our defence forces have sent out a strong message to the world that if anyone does any sinister act with us, we have the capability to kill them not just on this side but also on the other side of the border. We have clearly given that message (Atankwadiyon ke mansoobon ko kisi bhi surat mein kamyab nahi hone denge… Aur aapne dekha, Jammu Kashmir ki baat toh chhodh dijiye, Jab se hamare narendra modi aaye hain, tab se hindustan ke doosre bhaag mein kahin par bhi koi bhi badi atankwadi vardaat nahi hone paayi hai… Ye hamara ek major achievement hai… Yaane hamari sarkar ka dahshat atankwadiyon ke kaleje par bhi asar kar raha hai… Ye koi chhoti baat nahi hai… Aaj atankwadiyon ko pata hai ki apni sharangaah, jahan shelter le rahe hain, wahan bhi bachkar nahi nikal paayenge… Uri ki ghatna ke baad jo karyawahi hamari desh ki suraksha agenciyon ne jo kiya hai, hamne saare vishwa ko ye sandesh de diya hai ki hamare saath koi napak harkat karega toh is paar bhi maar sakte hain aur zaroorat pade toh seema paar jaakar bhi maar sakte hain, ye clear kar diya hai hamne),” he said.

Recalling the air strike by the Indian Air Force that destroyed a major terror training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, the minister said, “It is our commitment to protect people of their country as well as their property.”

Singh also said that as Home Minister, he had seen that the government had given ‘free hand’ to the forces to retaliate to any offence from Pakistan. “When I was Home Minister, I have seen how we had given a free hand to the forces. We told them do whatever you feel is right. In fact, we had also told them that if there is firing from Pakistan, they shouldn’t wait for orders to retaliate.but the first bullet should not be fired from our end. But once they fire, bullets from our side should not be counted. Today with Amit bhai (Shah) at the helm, it’s the same,” he said.

Comparing the BJP with the Congress, Singh added ,”Congress has no sensitivity towards defence personnel. That is why the one rank one pension demand was pending for 40 years. But our Prime Minister came into office and resolved it with a snap of a finger. There is a major difference between the BJP and congress governments…”

Singh also credited the Gujarat unit of the BJP for winning the mandate of the people repeatedly. “The BJP is getting the people’s mandate repeatedly (in Gujarat), it is because Gujarat has the politics of performance. The Chief Minister has shown it as have the leaders of Gujarat — right from CR Paatil to the lower rung leaders, all have performed. Gujarat has an image in the country and it is because of party workers like you.”

Adding that benefits of government policies should reach the poorest of the poor, Singh criticised the Congress and said, “The Congress claims that they are followers of Mahatma Gandhi… but they haven’t carried forward the works that Gandhiji left behind… Even Deendayal Upadhyay has spoken of the poorest of the poor. This is the basis of the work we (BJP) do and so our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had started the Antyodaya Yojana, which Modiji is now taking forward. Can you imagine that more than 80 crore people of the country have been given free ration. It is exemplary not only in the history of India but in the history of the world.”

Stating that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had acknowledged corruption during the Congress government, Singh said, “During the Congress regime, people had an impression that corruption has become institutionalised in the country… Our Prime Minister ensured that if 100 paise is sent from Delhi the entire 100 paise reach the lower level.”

Singh added that the BJP doesn’t make election promises, but does “what is part of our cultural commitment”. “Ayodhya will see the temple dedicated to Lord Ram but the BJP has made many sacrifices to make this come true,” Singh said.