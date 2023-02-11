Rajkot zoo successfully breeds ostriches as 3 chicks hatch

In a first, the Rajkot Zoological Park (RZP) successfully bred three chicks from a pair of ostriches after the eggs hatched early this month, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) announced Friday.

“For the first time, three chicks (of ostrich) have hatched in the zoo after around 40 to 45 days of artificial incubation and constant monitoring. Among the three, the first chick hatched on February 3, the second on February 7 and the third on February 9,” a release issued jointly by Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav, RMC standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel, RMC’s parks and zoo committee chairperson Anita Goswami and Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora said. The three chicks are healthy and are under observation, it added.

“Ostriches do lay eggs in zoos in India. But successful breeding is not that common,” Rakesh Hirapra, superintendent of RZP said, adding, “This is a success for us, given the initial hiccups in stabilising the birds in our zoo.”

RZP, popularly known as Pradyuman Park, had procured a pair of ostriches from the ostrich farm of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in 2017-18. However, the male had died months later as it failed to acclimatise, park officers said.

Eventually, RZP procured one more male bird from Sakkar Baug Zoo in Junagadh last summer. The pair mated successfully and the female laid around 10 eggs during November-December.

“While the clutch size was almost normal, during candling, we discovered that only three eggs were fertile. We, therefore, kept incubating those three eggs artificially and eventually, the chicks hatched from each one of them,” Hirapara said.

Ostriches are among the tallest and heaviest bird species on Earth. They can grow up to nine feet tall and can weigh between 80 to 140 kgs. This species of flightless birds is native to Africa and breed in the Savannah. They can run at the speed of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

In the wild, the usual clutch size is believed to be seven to 10 eggs. Ostrich eggs are the largest in size for a living species of bird and each of them can weigh up to 1.5 kgs.