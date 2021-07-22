Rajkot: Universities will become catalysts of change: Rupani

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that universities will become catalysts of change and added that he wants varsities of the state to attract students from across the world by launching new courses.

“Universities will become centres catalysing change. Youth from across the world used to flock to Takshila, Nalanda, Vallabhi etc for getting an education. We want to revive that tradition. We want our universities to become learning centres of the world. Today, our students are going abroad for education. But we want the world to come here for education,” Rupani said while addressing the maiden convocation of Bhakta Kavi Narsinh Mehta University (BKNMU), Junagadh.

Rupani suggested that universities of the state can do that by exploring their potentials and added that he sees lots of potential in BKNMU for launching new courses. “BKNMU has tremendous potential because there is forest here, and there is wildlife also. As I have suggested earlier, these forests should be researched, courses should be launched to produce good foresters who can protect these forests and experts who will be master of the study local geology. Junagadh has this potential. Here, there are lots of religious place also. Fusion of science and religion has been our culture,” Rupani said.

The CM suggested that BKNMU constitute a faculty of religious studies. “Seers gave us knowledge about religion. Though it is in the form of scriptures, one can find elements of science of all type in it. When there are so many religious places, research should be conducted on them,” he said.