Rajkot top cop refuses to comment on allegations

In his first media interaction after a BJP MLA Govind Patel and a Rajkot-based businessman levelled allegations of corruption on top police officials in the city dispensation, Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agrawal told mediapersons Tuesday that he would not speak on the issue till the inquiry was over.

“I want to clarify that over the past two-three days, some representations have been made at some forums against policemen and top officers of Rajkot city police… One representation has been made against me also. You all are aware that an inquiry is going on in this connection. I won’t give any reaction in the media in connection with the inquiry being conducted against me,” Agarwal told media persons on Tuesday.

Agarwal was facing the media for the first time after a letter written by Patel to Harsh Sanghvi, the Minister of State for Home, was circulated where Patel, BJP MLA from Rajkot (south) in the city, alleged that a police inspector had got Rs75 lakh as his share from Rs 7 crore, which businessman Mahesh Sakhiya was cheated of and was recovered by the Detection of Crime Branch of city police.

All this, the MLA had claimed, was done without registering an FIR. Patel’s allegation was backed by Rajya Sabha MP, Ram Mokariya.

Hours after the allegations, joint commissioner of police of Rajkot city, Khurshid Ahmed, ordered an inquiry by deputy commissioner of police (crime) against the Crime Branch PI and PSI.

Agarwal also rejected allegations that the city police was not converting applications into FIRs and hence the number of applications had increased since he took over as Rajkot city police commissioner. He added that he has issued necessary instructions to officers conducting inquiry against officers of the city police.