Rajkot: SOG detains sanitary inspector for running clinic

THE SPECIAL Operation Group (SOG) of Rajkot city police detained a sanitary inspector for allegedly doing medical practice without due qualification and registration in Bedla village of Rajkot taluka on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, an SOG team raided the clinic run by sanitary inspector, Kirit Satani, near the bus stop in Bedla village and detained him. He is a resident of Bedla.

“The clinic had medical instruments, allopathic medicines, injections, glucose bottles, etc . However, Satani does not have a degree in medicine and yet he was running the clinic,” SOG police inspector Rohit Raval said. Raval said after schooling, Satani did a certificate course of sanitary inspector and worked as nursing assistant in various hospitals of Rajkot city. He would be booked under IPC Section 419 and Section 30 of Gujarat Medical Practioners’ Act, for posing as a doctor, police said.

