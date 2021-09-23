Rajkot: Two construction workers killed as slabs collapse during ‘unauthorised’ balcony extension at apartment complex

Two construction workers were killed and one injured after slabs made as an extension to the existing balconies, allegedly without permission, collapsed and debris fell on them at an apartment complex on Nanamava road in Rajkot city on Thursday, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Bihar native Shivkumar Shivanad (24) and Raju Sagathiya (35), a resident of the Manyaninagar Chowk area of Rajkot city, said the police. The injured labourer Suraj Sahejariram (24) is also a native of Bihar.

The incident happened around 10.30 am when the three labourers were removing formwork erected to support reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs constructed as an extension to the existing balcony on the fifth and top level of Blossom City-D apartment block, near the Jivrajpark area.

“While they were removing the formwork, the slab collapsed trapping two of the three labourers. Subsequently, extension slabs of all four balconies below it also collapsed,” police inspector Jayesh Dhola, incharge of Rajkot taluka police station, told The Indian Express.

The workers were rushed to Rajkot civil hospital. Shivanand and Raju succumbed to their injuries around 12 pm while Suraj has been admitted to the orthopaedic ward of the hospital, the police said.

The police inspector said that the Blossom City-D resident welfare society did not have permission from the Rajkot municipal corporation for extending the existing two-foot balconies to four feet. “The apartment building is a three-year-old structure. But a few weeks ago, the society of the residents of Blossom City-D engaged a Deep Javiya, a civil work contractor, for extending the existing two-feet balconies on each storey to four feet each and applied with RMC for the additional construction. However, the RMC rejected the society’s application five days ago, hence the additional construction was unauthorised,” Dhola said.

“We are in the process of registering an offence of causing deaths by negligence in this incident,” the police inspector added.