Rajkot sizzles at 41.9°C; IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions in Saurashtra

Maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 40 -43 0C during next three days over many parts of Saurashtra and Kutch and a few places over remaining parts resulting in Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions over these parts, the IMD cautioned on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, which indicates a ‘severe heat warning’, for the districts of Surendranagar and Rajkot for Thursday, even as Rajkot sizzled at 41.9°C — the highest maximum temperature recorded in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Districts under a yellow alert include Banaskantha, Patan, Vadodara, Surat, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Morbi and Kutch, the weather department said.

The IMD cautioned that night temperatures are likely to remain high as well, with warm night conditions very likely to prevail in the districts of Banaskantha, Vadodara, Surendranagar and Kutch. “Hot and humid air conditions are likely to prevail over the coastal areas of Gujarat,” the IMD said.