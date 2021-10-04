Rajkot school administrator booked for ‘sexually harassing’ 2 girl students

THE ADMINISTRATOR of a private school in Rajkot was booked for allegedly sexually harassing two girl students of his school, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the accused, who is around 50-year-old, called the two students to his chamber on October 1 on the pretext of teaching them spellings of some words and then sexually harassed them.

The students, both aged 14, informed their parents about the incident and the mother of one of the girls filed a complaint with police. Based on the mother’s complaint, the police booked the school administrator under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act and IPC Section 354-A1 (i). .

“The incident took place on October 1. But primary investigation revealed that it was not for the first time the students were sexually harassed. Based on a complaint filed by the mother of one of the students, we booked the school administrator. However, since the matter was reported to police, the school administrator is on the run,” a police officer of Rajkot Rural police said, adding police were looking for the accused.

Police said the administrator of the school used to call the two girl students to his chamber often under various pretext and then sexually harass them. Sources said that as the girls continued to face sexual harassment, they eventually reported the matter to their parents, who, in turn, filed a complaint with the police.