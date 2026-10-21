Gujarat news portal reporter arrested for Rs 26-lakh extortion with fake bail promise

The Rajkot Rural police Tuesday arrested a local news portal reporter for allegedly extorting Rs 26 lakh from the wife of an undertrial prisoner at the Gondal sub-jail on the false promise of having her husband bailed out by bribing various officials.

However, both the sessions court and the Gujarat High Court denied her husband bail, leading her to file the complaint. When she demanded her money back, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her.

The Gondal police booked Ravi Rajesh Ramani, 30, of Rakshak ke Sathi, along with two others, Ajaykumar Sanjaygiri Goswami, 31, and Mayurkumar Liladhar Fichhadiya, 44, for extortion, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. They were remanded for one day.