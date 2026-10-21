Gujarat news portal reporter arrested for Rs 26-lakh extortion with fake bail promise

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The Rajkot Rural police Tuesday arrested a local news portal reporter for allegedly extorting Rs 26 lakh from the wife of an undertrial prisoner at the Gondal sub-jail on the false promise of having her husband bailed out by bribing various officials.
However, both the sessions court and the Gujarat High Court denied her husband bail, leading her to file the complaint. When she demanded her money back, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her.
The Gondal police booked Ravi Rajesh Ramani, 30, of Rakshak ke Sathi, along with two others, Ajaykumar Sanjaygiri Goswami, 31, and Mayurkumar Liladhar Fichhadiya, 44, for extortion, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. They were remanded for one day.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Inspector G S Gadhvi said that Mayur Dhol, the husband of the complainant Sonal Dhol, was booked for allegedly cheating an angadiya (cash transfer) firm of Rs 2.61 crore in an FIR at the Gondal A Division police station on June 13.
Mayur Dhol was then sent to judicial custody as an undertrial prisoner in Gondal sub-jail, and the family tried to have him released. Sonal’s maternal uncle approached the accused, Mayur, and asked if he had any contacts who could help. Mayur introduced the family to Ajay, who, in turn, introduced them to Ravi, said Inspector Gadhvi.
“They told the complainant that this effort would incur costs, and she alleged that they took Rs 26 lakh from her in instalments. However, despite this, neither the sessions court nor the high court approved his bail application. In fact, the high court set a condition that he must first return the money to the angadiya firm before his bail could be considered,” said Inspector Gadhvi.
“However, when her husband did not get bail, she raised the issue with the accused. She also alleged that she tried to find out, through her sources, whether the accused had indeed paid off the police, judge or jail officials, but found out that nobody had been paid off. Further, the chargesheet filed by the police also did not dilute any of the charges filed against her husband.”
In a video statement, DySP K G Zala of Gondal Division said, “When her husband did not come out of jail, the complainant said she approached the accused, who then threatened to kill her, following which she filed a police complaint.”