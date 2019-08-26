Rajkot: Probe after baby girl ‘stolen’ from private hospital

An 11-day-old baby was allegedly stolen from a private hospital in Adipur town of Kutch district early on Sunday. Adipur police said that the infant girl was allegedly kidnapped from a patient room in Vatsalya Hospital in Adipur town between 2 am and 3 am.

Advertising

“The mother fed the infant at 2 am and went to sleep. A while later, the infant’s grandmother noticed that she was missing from the room. She alerted the hospital staff who, in turn, contacted us,” Vijaysinh Jhala, circle inspector of Anjar, told The Indian Express.

Police said the infant was admitted to the Adipur hospital on August 13. “The baby girl was delivered prematurely after around 32 weeks of pregnancy and had a low birth weight of 1.20 kg. She was suffering from respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) when she was admitted to our hospital. The RDS was cured within a few days but she continued to be indoors due to low birth weight,” said Dr Chirag Solanki, paediatrician of Vatsalya Hospital.

The doctor said the baby was allotted a special room with a warmer to save her from hypothermia. There was a bed for the mother also in the room. “However, the mother used to feel uncomfortable due to warmth in the room and used to sleep outside the room, along with the baby’s grandmother,” the doctor added.

Dr Solanki added that the infant was being treated at government cost and that her family did not have to pay any charges for the treatment.

Advertising

Based on a complaint filed by the baby’s mother, Geeta Solanki, Adipur police have booked unidentified persons for taking away the infant. Geeta, 23, was a resident of Kidiyanagar village in Rapar taluka of Kutch, and her husband Aravind supports his family by doing casual work in Morbi, police said.

“There are no CCTV cameras in the hospital but we are checking footages of CCTV cameras of nearby buildings,” said Jhala who is the investigating officer in the case.