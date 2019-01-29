Rajkot: Principal booked for breaking seal of TAT question papers

Jamnagar police on Monday booked the principal of a private school after 30 candidates appearing for the Teacher’s Aptitude Test (TAT) complained that the seal of the packet of question papers was broken when it was brought into the examination hall on Sunday.

The TAT exam, which was being conducted for the second time Sunday after police examination had concluded that there were malpractices in the same exam held in July last year, is conducted for recruitment of secondary school teachers.

The 30 students were writing the exam in block number 2 at Satya Sai School in Jamnagar. The private school was hired as an examination centre since there were not enough government buildings to conduct the examination, the District Education Officer said.

“Students complained that the seal was partially broken and they alleged that the paper had been leaked. We persuaded them to take the examination while also directing the zonal officer to take note of the alleged violation of guidelines of State Examination Board (SEB) and file a police complaint against centre coordinator Manish Buch so that no candidate gets undue advantage,” Suresh Dumraliya, in-charge district education officer (DEO) of Jamnagar told The Indian Express on Monday.

Manish Buch is the principal of the private school.

As per SEB guidelines for TAT exam, the invigilator is supposed to break the seal of the packet of the question papers in presence of witnsesses or the candidates.

“Buch has claimed that the seal was intact when the packet of question paper was taken inside the exam hall. But for the sake of fairness and to prevent any attempt to extend undue favour to select candidates, we have filed a police complaint against Buch. The probe will give justice to 30 candidates in Block 2 of Satya Sai School if it turns out that the seal was indeed broken before the parcel of examination papers was taken inside the exam hall and that someone had taken advantage of it,” Dumraliya further said.

Based on the complaint of DEO Bina Dave, Buch has been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property), 462 (punishment for dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

More than one lakh aspirants had taken the TAT examination conducted across the state on Sunday.

SEB Secretary Dharmendra Saradava claimed the paper was not leaked. “Prima facie, this seems to be an attempt to extend favour to a local candidate,” Saradava said.

Meanwhile, police have seized Buch’s mobile phone.