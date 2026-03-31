A single bullet, 2 injured victims: The bizarre Rajkot police misfire where a woman didn’t realise she was shot

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A bizarre accidental firing in Gujarat’s Rajkot Monday night left a police sub-inspector and his woman friend hospitalised after a single bullet struck both when the officer was preparing to return his service weapon following a departmental transfer.
The incident occurred around 8 pm at the residence of SI N K Pandya on the fourth floor of Samanvay Apartment in Rajkot. SI Pandya was recently transferred from the Gandhigram-2 (University) police station to the cybercrime unit and was considering returning the weapon to the department, as it was not needed for his duties in the cybercrime unit.
“He was trying to unload the weapon and accidentally misfired it,” said Inspector M L Damor of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), who is the in-charge Station House Officer (SHO) of the Gandhigram-2 police station.
“The bullet passed through his upper right hand, fracturing his humerus bone and tearing through muscle. After exiting his arm, the bullet struck a woman friend standing nearby in the waist, where it remained lodged.”
Adding to the surreal nature of the situation, the woman initially did not realise that she had been shot. It was only after they arrived at Giriraj Hospital for the SI’s hand injury that she discovered she had also been struck. The police said the medical staff confirmed that while the bullet had entered her body, there was no exit wound.
Both the officer and the woman underwent emergency surgery and are now in stable condition, said Inspector Damor.
Senior police officers were alerted to the shooting accident early Tuesday morning. While a formal diary entry has been made and an internal investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the discharge, investigators stated they do not currently suspect any foul play.
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