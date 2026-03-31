A single bullet, 2 injured victims: The bizarre Rajkot police misfire where a woman didn’t realise she was shot

A bizarre accidental firing in Gujarat’s Rajkot Monday night left a police sub-inspector and his woman friend hospitalised after a single bullet struck both when the officer was preparing to return his service weapon following a departmental transfer.

The incident occurred around 8 pm at the residence of SI N K Pandya on the fourth floor of Samanvay Apartment in Rajkot. SI Pandya was recently transferred from the Gandhigram-2 (University) police station to the cybercrime unit and was considering returning the weapon to the department, as it was not needed for his duties in the cybercrime unit.

“He was trying to unload the weapon and accidentally misfired it,” said Inspector M L Damor of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), who is the in-charge Station House Officer (SHO) of the Gandhigram-2 police station.