Rajkot police seize 108 kg ganja brought from Odisha, arrest three

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The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajkot Rural Police on Wednesday night seized ganja weighing 108 kg and worth around Rs 54 lakh near Shivrajpur village of Jasdan taluka.
The SOG team arrested three persons identified as Raju Ishwar Chauhan of Botad, Kadadahar alias Kadarbapu Kasamshah Shaikh of Jamnagar, and Naresh alias Hari Ishwar Limbadiya of Botad. The police seized Rs 84.26 lakh worth of goods from them including the ganja consignment, three phones and the truck. A total of six persons were booked at Bhadla police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the seizure.
The truck was traveling from Adenigarh village of Purnakatak taluka in Boudh district of Odisha to Kalavad town of Jamnagar, Gujarat, said Police Inspector Fatehsingh Pargi of the SOG.
The truck covered over 1,662 km for more than a day across five different states undetected by law enforcement agencies before being caught in Rural Rajkot, just 120 km from their destination in Jamnagar, the police said.
“This was their fourth trip trafficking ganja across state lines. They earlier brought smaller loads of 20-30 kg,” Pargi said, adding that the arrest was made following a tip off.
Those yet to be apprehended include the supplier, Alekha Bishnu Behra of Adenigarh village of Purnakatak taluka of Boudh, Odisha, and two persons who allegedly ordered the illegal consignment – Mohammadrafik Ashraf Lodi and Abdullatif Osman Sama, both residents of Kalavad in Jamnagar. Pargi said that a team would be sent to Odisha to apprehend the alleged supplier Alekha Bishnu Behra.
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