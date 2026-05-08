Rajkot police seize 108 kg ganja brought from Odisha, arrest three

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajkot Rural Police on Wednesday night seized ganja weighing 108 kg and worth around Rs 54 lakh near Shivrajpur village of Jasdan taluka.

The SOG team arrested three persons identified as Raju Ishwar Chauhan of Botad, Kadadahar alias Kadarbapu Kasamshah Shaikh of Jamnagar, and Naresh alias Hari Ishwar Limbadiya of Botad. The police seized Rs 84.26 lakh worth of goods from them including the ganja consignment, three phones and the truck. A total of six persons were booked at Bhadla police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the seizure.