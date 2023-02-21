The Rajkot city police in Gujarat Monday arrested seven men who allegedly drank and danced during a wedding procession two days earlier, took them to the same spot on Sahkar Main Road and made them recreate the dance moves as part of the reconstruction of the crime scene.

Alcohol sale and consumption are prohibited in Gujarat. The Bhakti Nagar police in Rajkot booked eight men, including seven arrested under the Gujarat Prohibition Act Monday night. The police identified the accused as Hiren alias Herry Parmar, Pratik alias Kaliyo Parmar, Dhaval Maru, Jayesh alias Gatiyo Dave, Mayur Khint, Dharmesh alias Asudo Rajani, Ajay alias Jabaro Ramani and Nitin Khandekha, who was yet to be arrested.

‘Drinking’ and dancing video: Rajkot police make 7 accused dance again to reconstruct crime scene Read more: https://t.co/fO3RaAlEEs pic.twitter.com/BBtz9d91Ce — Express Gujarat (@ExpressGujarat) February 21, 2023

A purported video showing some men getting drunk and dancing at a marriage party had gone viral on social media Monday morning. After local media reported that the video was from Rajkot, the city police launched a probe. They found the video genuine and identified the people seen in it.

After arresting the accused, the police took them to the same spot on Monday night to reconstruct the crime. The police gave the accused a water bottle instead of what seemed like a liquor bottle in the viral video and asked them to perform the same dance moves.

“We ordered the accused to reconstruct their crime to understand better as to how they drank and danced,” police inspector Mayurdhwajsinh Sarvaiya, in-charge of Bhaktinagar police station, told The Indian Express.

“The law provides for such a reconstruction of the crime at the crime scene during the police investigation,” Sarvaiya added.

The police inspector said all seven arrested accused have criminal antecedents. He said Dhaval Maru has nine criminal cases registered against him since 2018, including seven under the Prohibition Act and two for criminal assault. Maru was also detained under the Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act (PASA) in 2019 for his alleged bootlegging activities.

The police said Ramani has seven cases, including those under the Prohibition Act and for rioting. Dave has one case against his name, while Hiren Parmar and Khint have two and one cases, respectively, under the Prohibition Act. Pratik Parmar and Rajani have three and two cases, respectively.

Advertisement

“The accused were dancing during the wedding of one Vijay Kumbharvadiya,” Sarvaiya said.

“Kumbharvadiya has also been arrested after he was seen accepting a firearm in a video of the same ceremony from one Jitendra Talavaiya. The other accused is on the run.”

“We have taken the accused’s blood sample and sent them for analysis to find any traces of alcohol. We are also trying to recover the suspected alcohol bottle seen in the video,” the police inspector added.