Rajkot murder case: Three sentenced to life imprisonment, 2 others convicted of assault

THREE MEN WERE sentenced to life imprisonment after the Rajkot district and sessions court on Monday pronounced them guilty of murdering two men in Kalipat village on the outskirts of the city following rioting at a religious event. The court also convicted two other men of assault but let off five others for want of evidence.

On the other hand, the court gave benefit if doubt to the seven accused who were booked on the basis of a cross complaint filed about the same incident.

The court of additional sessions judge Digant Vora on Friday held Dinesh Dudhrejiya, Suresh Dudhrejiya and Suresh’s brother Chhagan Dudhrejiya guilty of murdering Mahendrasinh Jadeja and Vishwajitsinh Jadeja in Kalipat village on July 7, 2011. The Dudhrejiyas had attacked the Jadeja and vice versa as rioting broke out following verbal altercation at a religious event hosted by Dudhrejiyas in Kalipat. Total nine persons from the Jadeja group were injured and two of them succumbed.

Rajkot taluka police had booked 10 persons for murder, rioting, assault, etc on the basis of a complaint filed by Satyajitsinh Jadeja. They included Suresh, Chhagan and their brother Dhiru; Dinesh and his brothers Mansukh and Savji; Babu Dudhrejiya, Jayanti Dudhrejiya and his wife Jyotsana and Labhu Dudhrejiya.

On the other hand, police had booked nine men from Jadeja group also for assault and rioting on the basis of a complaint filed by the rival group.

The victims and the accused in both cases were residents of Kalipat village.

On Monday, the sessions court pronounced Dinesh, Suresh and Chhagan guilty of murder, voluntarily causing hurt and rioting and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment. The court also convicted Babu under IPC Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or means) 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) as well under IPC Sections pertaining to rioting and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 30 months. Dhiru too was convicted under IPC Section 324 and those related to rioting and sentenced to six months of RI. However, the court let off the five other accused for want of evidence.

“There were seven eye-witnesses who were injured in the rioting. We examined a few of them and the court believed their testimony. Besides them, independent eye-witnesses also testified against the accused, helping us prove our case beyond reasonable doubt,” Anil Desai, special public prosecutor for the case, told The Indian Express.

The court also delivered its verdict in the case of rioting and assault registered on the basis of a cross complaint filed about the same incident. The court acquitted all the seven accused, including Satyajitsinh, for want of evidence while case against Mahendrasinh and Vishwajitsinh was abated following their deaths.

“The three convicted of murder were in judicial custody since their arrest in the aftermath of the double murder. Dhiru has already spent more than six months in judicial custody and therefore he was released. The sessions court granted Babu stay on operation of sentencing for 30 days to allow him time to appeal against the order,” Desai further said, adding Babu was the only among those convicted on Monday to get bail while bail applications of the rest were rejected by local court and subsequently by the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court.