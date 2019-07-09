Rajkot Municipal Corporation to raze solid waste plant of blacklisted firm

Five years after Hanjer Biotech Energies Private Limited (HBEPL) stopped operating its solid waste processing plant at Nakravadi near the city, Rajkot Municipal Corporation has eventually initiated the process of dismantling the shed and other structures of the plant.

The standing committee of the RMC cleared a proposal last week to raze the shed, site office and labour quarters constructed by HBEPL at the Nakravadi solid waste dumping site. The Mumbai-based company had constructed these structures in 2005-06 after it was awarded a contract by the RMC to process municipal solid waste generated in the city.

The company had started processing solid waste into organic compost, coal and recycled plastic intermediaries. However, the company started facing financial crises and it stopped operations at Nakravadi in December, 2013. Despite repeated extensions by the civic body, the company could not resume its operations and was eventually blacklisted.

“At the time of blacklisting it, we took the possession of Hanjer’s assets. The shed and other structures are currently in a dilapidated state and have been deemed dangerous. Therefore, we have decided to demolish them. The company is currently in the process of liquidation and we have got approval of the liquidator to raze the structures,” Nilesh Parmar, environment engineer of RMC, told The Indian Express on Monday.

Incidentally, the National Green Tribunal had ordered HBEPL to deposit Rs 25 lakh with the district collector of Rajkot in December 2013 so that compensation could be paid to the residents of Nakravadi who had been adversely affected due to pollution caused at the waste processing facility.

After Hanjer stopped operating its plant, RMC had struggled for at least three years to find another agency to manage and process around 500 metric tonnes of solid waste generated in the city every day. This had partially earned Rajkot poor rankings in Swachh Survekshan.

At present, Abellon Clean-Energy Limited, an Ahmedabad-based firm, is building a waste-to-energy plant at Nakravadi.

“The company has been producing RDF (refuse-derived fuel) for around a year now. But since the power plant which can use this fuel to fire turbine has not been completed, the firm transports RDF to its operational power plant in Bhavnagar,” Parmar said.

Now, the standing committee has cleared a proposal to dismantle the shed, site office and labour quarters. The contract has been awarded to one Vijay Vaghera, who will pay Rs11.11 lakh to RMC for demolishing the structures and take away material generated from demolition