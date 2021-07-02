Rajkot men detained over fraud in Mumbai 

The duo were wanted in a case of Rs 2.67 crore fraud registered at Lokmanya Tilak police station in Mumbai

Two Rajkot residents were detained Friday over a case of Rs 2.67-crore fraud registered at a police station in Mumbai.

Viral Dodiya (44), a resident of Sant Kabir Road, and Pravin Shakharva (34), a resident of Morbi Road, were detained by a team of Junagadh district police from Dodiya’s farmhouse near Madhuvanti dam in Mendarda taluka of Juangadh district.

“The duo were wanted in a case of Rs 2.67 crore fraud registered at Lokmanya Tilak police station in Mumbai. We detained the duo on the request of the Maharashtra police and handed them over to Maharashtra police,” Pradipsinh Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Junagadh said.

Jadeja said that Dodiya had opened a courier firm in Mumbai and had promised one Deepak Siddhpura of Mumbai to help purchase gold at lower rates. Siddhpura gave the duo Rs 2.67 crore to purchase gold but the accused neither gave him the gold nor did they return the money,