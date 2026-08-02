Rajkot man refused family’s pleas to vacate, dies as dilapidated house collapses

Despite previous partial collapses and repeated pleas from his family, who had already moved out due to safety concerns, the 45-year-old daily-wage labourer insisted on living alone in the house to guard it.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadAug 2, 2026 05:09 PM IST
Gujarat rain RajkotSeveral areas of Gujarat have been flooded due to heavy rainfall over the last few days (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

A 45-year-old man died after the dilapidated house he was living in collapsed late Saturday night in the Raval Chowk locality of Rajkot city in Gujarat. Ajay Beladara, a resident of Raval Chowk near Ramji Mandir in the Thorala area, was a daily-wage labourer.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.30 pm Saturday when a portion of the house caved in, burying Beladara under the debris. He was rushed to the Rajkot Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Sub Inspector T D Jadeja said, “Rajkot witnessed heavy rain last night, and the house, which was already in a weak and dilapidated state, collapsed late at night.”

Jadeja added that Beladara was the sole occupant of the house. “Due to its precarious condition, all other family members had already moved to another residence. In fact, a small section of the house had collapsed last year as well. However, Ajay refused to leave the property and continued to live there alone. His family used to send him tiffin meals and repeatedly tried to persuade him to vacate, but he insisted on staying to look after the house,” the officer said.

The police confirmed that an accidental death report has been filed as no foul play is suspected in the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments