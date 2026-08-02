Rajkot man refused family’s pleas to vacate, dies as dilapidated house collapses

Several areas of Gujarat have been flooded due to heavy rainfall over the last few days (File photo).

A 45-year-old man died after the dilapidated house he was living in collapsed late Saturday night in the Raval Chowk locality of Rajkot city in Gujarat. Ajay Beladara, a resident of Raval Chowk near Ramji Mandir in the Thorala area, was a daily-wage labourer.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.30 pm Saturday when a portion of the house caved in, burying Beladara under the debris. He was rushed to the Rajkot Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Sub Inspector T D Jadeja said, “Rajkot witnessed heavy rain last night, and the house, which was already in a weak and dilapidated state, collapsed late at night.”