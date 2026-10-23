Rajkot hospital orders inquiry after elderly woman carries patient on stretcher

The Rajkot Civil Hospital said it has launched an inquiry after a woman, said to be in her 70s, was seen carrying another elderly individual, believed to be her husband, on a stretcher in a video that surfaced online.
The incident is said to have taken place earlier this week outside the hospital’s trauma centre. In the video, no hospital staff are seen helping the two elderly, even as the hospital officials say show-cause notices have been served on the staff responsible.
Responding to the video, Dr MS Roy, the hospital’s accounts officer, told media persons: “There is an arrangement for Class 4 employees to accompany patients to wards after the latter receive primary treatment. The visuals that have come to light are very saddening and such incidents should not take place. We have ordered an inquiry and show-cause notices have been served on staff members.”
When asked if there is a shortage of staff, Dr Roy said, “When there is a high patient footfall, all orderlies may be busy. But in this case, it doesn’t appear that the hospital was very busy. Also, if the staff were still busy, then the patient could have been asked to wait.”
Medical Superintendent Dr Kamal Dodiya, who was away on leave, could not be reached for a comment.