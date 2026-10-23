Rajkot hospital orders inquiry after elderly woman carries patient on stretcher

The Rajkot Civil Hospital said it has launched an inquiry after a woman, said to be in her 70s, was seen carrying another elderly individual, believed to be her husband, on a stretcher in a video that surfaced online.

The incident is said to have taken place earlier this week outside the hospital’s trauma centre. In the video, no hospital staff are seen helping the two elderly, even as the hospital officials say show-cause notices have been served on the staff responsible.

Responding to the video, Dr MS Roy, the hospital’s accounts officer, told media persons: “There is an arrangement for Class 4 employees to accompany patients to wards after the latter receive primary treatment. The visuals that have come to light are very saddening and such incidents should not take place. We have ordered an inquiry and show-cause notices have been served on staff members.”