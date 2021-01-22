7-yr-old girl missing in Morbi was raped, murdered, say police

Police are suspecting the involvement of someone known to the girl, an officer of Morbi police said.

A body of a seven-year-old girl — daughter of a migrant worker couple — who went missing from the premises of a ceramic factory in Morbi, was found buried at a deserted place near the factory, police said on Friday, claiming that she was kidnapped, raped and bludgeoned to death.

“The inquest panchnama and report of primary postmortem conducted at the government hospital in Morbi prima facie indicate that the girl was raped before she was hit on the head and murdered… To obtain conclusive evidence, we have sent her body to Rajkot for a forensic postmortem,” Subodh Odedra, Superintendent of Police, Morbi, told The Indian Express.

The daughter of a migrant worker couple from Madhya Pradesh, the girl went missing on Monday while she was playing on the premises of the factory where her parents were working. After searching for her whole night, the girl’s parents had approached police the next day and police registered a case of kidnapping.

“While our teams were searching for the girl, we got an alert on Thursday that a body was recently buried an a deserted place near the ceramic factory. We exhumed the body and the girl’s father identified it,” Odedra added.

The SP said that after the recovery of the body and prima facie conclusion that the girl was raped, IPC Section 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added in the case originally registered under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping).

“We are questioning a few suspects and analysing CCTV footage recovered from nearby places,” Odedra said adding no one was arrested till Friday evening.

Police are suspecting the involvement of someone known to the girl, an officer of Morbi police said, adding, “The assailant would have been from the same factory where the girl’s parents are working. We have questioned around 70 persons from the factory… we are questioning a few of them further.”