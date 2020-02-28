Two BJP and Congress leaders, friend booked for ‘raping’ Dalit woman

The 19-year-old survivor has stated that the accused had threatened her with a gun and asked her to not tell anybody about the incident. The 19-year-old survivor has stated that the accused had threatened her with a gun and asked her to not tell anybody about the incident.

Police booked one local leader each of BJP and Congress and their friend late on Wednesday night, after a Dalit woman from a village in Rajkot district filed a complaint alleging that the trio kidnapped and gang-raped her in a moving car the same afternoon.

Citing the FIR, a senior police officer of Rajkot (rural) police said that the three accused went to the residence of the victim and kidnapped her after finding her alone.

“As per the FIR, the three men took turns to rape the victim in the moving car. They dropped her home after around 30 minutes,” said the investigating officer in the case.

The 19-year-old survivor has stated that the accused had threatened her with a gun and asked her to not tell anybody about the incident. Based on her complaint, police have booked Amit Padaliya, Shanit Padaliya and Vipul Shekhda for kidnapping, gang rape, criminal intimidation, under the Arms Act, as well as under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While Amit is a former general secretary of BJP’s Kotda Sangani taluka unit, Shanit is a sitting Congress member in Kotda Sangani taluka panchayat and represents its Ramod seat. Police said Vipul is the friend of the two other accused.

After the alleged assault, she was taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment. “Doctors have conducted her medical examination. They have collected samples for forensic analysis,” the investigating officer said, adding that no arrests were made till late Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, leaders of both political parties demanded a fair probe in the case. “I have come to know about the FIR. However, prima facie, we are not ready to believe the contents of the complaint. They have a dispute in the village panchayat. Nonetheless, we demand a fair investigation in the case,” said Devraj Sakhiya, president of BJP’s Rajkot district unit.

President of Congress’ Rajkot district unit, Hitesh Vora also ruled out any action pending the case’s outcome. “It is very important to establish facts of this case. These days, it is quite easy to get an FIR registered and action cannot be taken just on that basis. Let there be a fair and impartial investigation. If the complainant has indeed been attacked, let the court do justice to her. If the accused have not committed the alleged crime, let them also be given justice,” Vora told The Indian Express.

