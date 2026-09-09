Gujarat finds ‘should be 90% done’ flyovers are at 40%. And have rusted steel

Shoddy workmanship and delay in construction prompted the civic body in Gujarat’s Rajkot to suspend two engineering officials and issue show-cause notices to two senior supervisory officers overseeing three flyovers being built in the largest city in the Saurashtra region.

The move came after a report by the Project Management Unit (PMU), set up by the Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera to investigate the delay in construction, flagged defects and rusted steel rebars, apart from the slow pace of construction of the three flyovers located in Phase-I of the RR-2, between the Jamnagar road and Kalavad road intersections.

The three flyovers — BR-2, BR-3 and BR-4 — are part of the ongoing expansion of the two-lane Phase-I stretch of RR-2 into a four-lane road, along with additional infrastructure. The original two-lane section was completed in 2016. The three flyovers together have an estimated project cost of around Rs 40 crore.