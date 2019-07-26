Toggle Menu
Rajkot: Fearing threat, Amit Jethwa’s father wants convicts to be lodged in Sabarmati jail

The slain RTI activist’s father also referred to a threat call received by Rambhai Solanki, a key witness in the murder case on July 11, the day the CBI court pronounced quantum of punishment to the convicts.

The victim’s father Bhikhubhai Jethwa alias Bhikhubhai Batawala on Thursday wrote a letter to additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (prisons) demanding the convicts be lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in separate barracks. (Representational Image)

Two weeks after a CBI court in Ahmedabad convicted and sentenced former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others to life imprisonment for murdering RTI activist Amit Jethwa in 2010, the victim’s father Bhikhubhai Jethwa alias Bhikhubhai Batawala on Thursday wrote a letter to additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (prisons) demanding the convicts be lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in separate barracks.

Batawala said that Solanki and other convicts were vengeful and should continue to be lodged in Sabarmati jail. “They are experts in getting any work using money power. If they are kept in other jails, they can murder our family members and witnesses of Jethva murder…,” Batawala stated in his letter.

