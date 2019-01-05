Rajkot: Farmers’ protest against limestone mining: 92 sent to judicial custody

Two days after farmers clashed with police while protesting against limestone mining by UltraTech Cement Limited, no untoward incident was reported on Friday even as 92 persons arrested by police for attempt to murder and rioting were sent to judicial custody.

“No untoward incident has been reported over the last two days and situation was peaceful on Friday. However, mining remained suspended for the third day on Friday,” Bahdur Chaudhari, circle police inspector (CPI) of Talaja, told The Indian Express.

Farmers had clashed with police while marching towards Bambhor-Talli limestone mining site of UltraTech Cement on Wednesday. Police were allegedly pelted with stones, leaving four policemen, including a police sub-inspector, injured. To control the violence, police had lobbed teargas shells and used lathicharge. Police had also detained 38 persons from the spot.

The violence had also left four protesters injured.

However, a huge mob of women had assembled outside Datha police station where the 38 persons detained from near the mining site had been taken. The women protesters had clashed with police, demanding those picked up earlier in the day be released. Police had again used force to disperse the rioters. “We have registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting and other sections of IPC in connection with the first incident and 38 persons, including three women, have been arrested. Similarly, we have arrested 54 persons, including (33) women, for the violence outside Datha police station,” CPI Chaudhari said.

Police had sought remand of five accused each from the twin cases. However, the court had sent only one person to police remand for a day. “All the accused are presently in judicial custody. Further investigation is on in the case,” Chaudhari added.

Farmers are protesting against the limestone mining by the private company, claiming that the mining activity would make groundwater salty and will eventually will ruin their agriculture.