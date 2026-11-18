A septuagenarian farmer couple in Gujarat died of electrocution early on Tuesday after an 11kV electricity distribution line snapped and fell onto the wire fencing bordering their agricultural field in Rajkot. The couple — Ganda Vavadiya, 76, and his wife Kanta Vavadiya, 72 — came into contact with the electrified gate while entering the farm in Halenda village, 40 kilometres from Rajkot city, the police said.

According to the police, the couple had gone to tend to their field in the morning accompanied by their son and daughter-in-law, completely unaware that a snapped high-tension distribution line had fallen onto their fence and charged the entire wiring network.