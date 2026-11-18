A septuagenarian farmer couple in Gujarat died of electrocution early on Tuesday after an 11kV electricity distribution line snapped and fell onto the wire fencing bordering their agricultural field in Rajkot. The couple — Ganda Vavadiya, 76, and his wife Kanta Vavadiya, 72 — came into contact with the electrified gate while entering the farm in Halenda village, 40 kilometres from Rajkot city, the police said.
According to the police, the couple had gone to tend to their field in the morning accompanied by their son and daughter-in-law, completely unaware that a snapped high-tension distribution line had fallen onto their fence and charged the entire wiring network.
A police officer at the Aji Dam station told The Indian Express that Ganda Vavadiya was electrocuted the moment he went to open the farm gate, which was constructed using the same wire fencing.
“His wife, standing next to him, then touched the wire trying to save her husband, getting electrocuted herself,” said head constable Mehul.
Their son and daughter-in-law grabbed wooden sticks immediately and managed to separate them from the electrified conductor. However, both Ganda and Kanta had already succumbed to the shock.
The Vavadiyas were rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Their son and daughter-in-law were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.