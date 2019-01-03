Rajkot: Farmer ‘commits suicide’, cops deny farm distress link

A FARMER allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Chuda village in Surendranagar district on Wednesday.

Police ruled out farm distress behind the suicide and said that 50-year-old Ghanshyam Mithapara consumed poison because of family reasons.

Quoting the nephew of the deceased who had reported the matter to the police, Sub-Inspector Ramdevsinh Gohil said that Mithapara committed suicide due to illness of his wife and daughter. “Mithapara’s wife, who was suffering from some mental illness, died seven months ago. His daughter is suffering from elephantiasis. Mithapara used to remain under stress due to illnesses in the family and ended his life by consuming poison,” Gohil said.

Ruling out any link of the suicide to agrarian crisis, Gohil said, “Mithapara used to cultivate three acres of land that he jointly owns with his two bothers. Prima facie, farm distress is not reason of his suicide,” Gohil added.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Incidentally, a farmer of Nagadka village of Surendrangar had committed suicide in November with his family members ascribing his extreme step to crop failure.