Rajkot Clinic Spy Camera case: Doctor held, ‘journalists’ among several booked for extorting another doctor over ‘compromising’ videos

The suspect allegedly placed a camera in a bulb holder inside a clinic owned by the complainant, recorded private moments, and tried to extort Rs 25 lakh (Representative image: Unsplash@thedrinkbreak)

The Rajkot City Police on Monday said they arrested a doctor who was allegedly the mastermind in a case of violation of privacy and extortion attempt, in which several “journalists” are among the total 12 persons accused of being part of the criminal conspiracy.

Dr Kamal Chamanlal Nandha (32), who was arrested on Sunday, allegedly placed a camera in a bulb holder inside a clinic owned by the complainant, recorded private moments, and tried to extort Rs 25 lakh from the complainant, ACP Chintan Patel told mediapersons on Monday.

Dr Nandha and 11 others, some of whom claimed to be “journalists” from several “news organisations” in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, including a woman, were booked in an FIR registered on March 20.