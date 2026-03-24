Rajkot Clinic Spy Camera case: Doctor held, ‘journalists’ among several booked for extorting another doctor over ‘compromising’ videos

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The Rajkot City Police on Monday said they arrested a doctor who was allegedly the mastermind in a case of violation of privacy and extortion attempt, in which several “journalists” are among the total 12 persons accused of being part of the criminal conspiracy.
Dr Kamal Chamanlal Nandha (32), who was arrested on Sunday, allegedly placed a camera in a bulb holder inside a clinic owned by the complainant, recorded private moments, and tried to extort Rs 25 lakh from the complainant, ACP Chintan Patel told mediapersons on Monday.
Dr Nandha and 11 others, some of whom claimed to be “journalists” from several “news organisations” in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, including a woman, were booked in an FIR registered on March 20.
They were booked under BNS sections for aggravated extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal defamation, abettor present and criminal conspiracy.
According to senior police officers, the complainant is a doctor who practices in his own clinic and also started a second clinic in another area of the city. It was on this second premises that the primary accused, Dr Nandha, allegedly placed a spy camera between January and March 2024.
“The miniscule camera went unnoticed for several months during which the accused accumulated more than 4,000 clips that were found from (accused) Dr Nandha’s electronic devices,” ACP Patel told The Indian Express.
The complainant allegedly received some threats in 2024 that later stopped. The threats resumed in January 2026, when the complainant repeatedly began receiving threat calls to allegedly blackmail and extort him, by a number of persons who either claimed to own or work with “media channels” who warned him to pay up the money or they would release his videos on their channels and on social media, causing him disrepute. The complainant allegedly even paid one of the accused Rs 50,000, said officers.
However, since he did not pay the full amount, photos, memes and cartoons allegedly referencing him were put out on social media as an alleged pressure tactic.
Further interrogation of the arrested accused would be done and the roles of the other 11 accused persons would be looked into, police said.
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