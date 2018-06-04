Rajkot doctor found hanging in his home, police suspect suicide

A doctor serving at BT Savani Kidney Hospital was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his home in Rajkot city of Gujarat on Sunday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Police said Dr Vipul Paria was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented home around 4:30 pm.

“Dr Paria’s wife Pooja, who had gone at her parent’s home on Saturday evening repeatedly rang up his husband on Sunday but to no avail. After her phone calls went unanswered, she informed her husband’s friend. The friend went to the doctor’s home only to find him hanging from ceiling of the house,” Malaviynagar police Inspector Naran Chudasama told The Indian Express.

Police said that the 25-year-old prima facie committed suicide by hanging himself, due to “marital discord”.

Chudasama said: “Dr Paria’s and Pooja’s was a love marriage. The couple had tied the knot around five months ago after coming in contact while working at a hospital where Pooja was a nurse. But Dr Paria’s family did not like his decision and had reduced contact with him after the marriage. Of late, the couple were having arguments. After one such argument on Saturday evening, Pooja’s parents took her to her home. After she left, Dr Paria committed suicide sometime before 4:30 pm on Sunday.”

Chudasama further said that Dr Paria had written on the wall of his home that his wife had been lying to him.

“We have sent the body for forensic post-mortem. No offence has been registered as of now,” added the Inspector.

BT Savani Hospital confirmed that Dr Paria was working as a medical officer with them.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App